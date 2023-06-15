DNR advises limiting outdoor activities due to Canadian wildfire smoke

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Smokey air from Canadian wildfires keeps wafting into NE Wisconsin, triggering health alerts.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a recommendation for residents to reduce their time outdoors.

The air quality index is expected to range from the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” to the “Unhealthy” level for the remainder of June 15, 2023 - at least until midnight.

The DNR has issued a set of guidelines so residents can protect themselves better:

Cleaner air is expected to stream in from the northeast soon and should bring much of the state below the air quality advisory threshold by early Friday morning, June 16, 2023.

This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin. All six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke. Air quality alerts are expected to continue through the summer, as wildfires in Canada occur regularly, according to a report by the Canadian broadcasting station CBC.

