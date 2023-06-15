Denmark baseball completes 3-peat with extra innings state title win

3-peat complete, Denmark takes the title again
WATCH: Denmark baseball claims 3-peat with 3-2 win in extra innnings
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Denmark delivered on the dream, defeated St. Thomas More 3-2 in 11 innings for just the third 3-peat in WIAA baseball history.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st as Izaak Dittmer scored on a wild pitch.

St. Thomas More tied it in the 2nd when Bennett Karolewicz laid down a bunt to score Sam Sommer.

That was it for the scoring in regulations as S.TM. turned 3 double plays to help stymie the Vikings’ offense.

In the top of the 9th, Denmark drew 3 walks to load the bases. And they got their 2nd run of the game on another wild pitch, Kaden Derricks scoring for a 2-1 lead.

But just 3 outs from the 3-peat, the Vikings committed 3 errors in the bottom of the 9th, allowing Karolewicz to score and tie the game on a bunt by Brayden Olivo.

The game ground on into the 11th inning, where Denmark scored the game winner on an S.T.M. error. With runners on 1st and 2nd, Nolan Perry chopped it to shortstop. S.T.M. got the out at 2nd, but threw the ball away trying for a double play at first base.

