COOLER WITH IMPROVING AIR QUALITY THURSDAY

An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect until noon Thursday for areas away from Lake Michigan due to Canadian wildfire smoke close to ground in Wisconsin. Folks sensitive to smoke may want to spend more time indoors for the first half of Thursday. A cold front pushing through overnight should help drive the thickest smoke south/west of the area by Thursday afternoon.

Any rain showers will end north of Green Bay overnight. Lows will be in the 50s with some upper 40s in the Northwoods with mostly cloudy skies. A breezy northeasterly wind on Thursday will spread cooler and drier air back into the region. Highs in the 60s are more likely across the Northwoods and Lakeshore, but milder 70s are expected southwest of Green Bay once again. Although cleaner air is expected to arrive at the surface, wildfire smoke will linger aloft.

Rain chances are going to be slim for the rest of the extended as the weather pattern keeps all the big systems away from our neck of the woods. Fire danger is expected to climb as we dry out over time. Temperatures away from Lake Michigan will push back into the lower 80s by the weekend and early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/E 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Isolated rain ends late, otherwise mostly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Cooler and brisk. Air quality improves. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk lakeside. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and warm conditions continue. HIGH: 83

