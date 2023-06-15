Construction worker injured and in critical condition after incident at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police and fire crews were rushing to the north side of the stadium at around 10 a.m. on June 15, 2023.

Officials told our reporter Emily Reilly at the scene that the injured worker had to be freed after he became trapped in the construction area of the stadium.

According to Green Bay Fire Chief Matthew Knott, the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Miron Construction issued a statement, saying a subcontractor experienced a serious incident at the site. The company also stated that it is cooperating with authorities.

“The contractors are very responsive to this in making sure their employees are taken care of. Then we’ll see where we go from there,” explained Chief Matthew Knott.

Construction crews have been working for months at the stadium, installing a new video board on the upper concourse.

We’ll alert you first to any new developments - as authorities investigate what exactly happened at Lambeau on the morning of June 15, 2023.

