Community-supported skate park reopens in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon skate park is reopening Thursday, June 15.

This is an exciting day for the organization, months in the making. Doors open at 12 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

As we first alerted you last year, the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) had to leave its original location. It was renting a building on Ashland Ave. for a discounted rate since 2014, but then the building was sold.

The community rallied around it and donated money to help GBASO find another home.

A new building was found last September inside the old Gordman’s store at 2351 Holmgren Way, next to the Epic event center, and GBASO started moving in and constructing new ramps.

“It’s just a really strong community here at GBASO, and it shows. And I think this space is going to cultivate that even more because it’s such an awesome place,” operations director Chad Brinker said in an earlier interview.

The operations director told us last year it was critical to reopen because GBASO’s skate park is more than just a hangout for kids.

“If you have a kid that doesn’t fit in with team sports—the stick and ball sports at school—they usually come here because it’s more of an individual expression,” Brinker said.

The new location is 19,000 square feet -- about 6,000 square feet more than the previous building.

More information about the grand opening and the skate park can be found on the GBASO website.

This day was months in the making after the skate park's original building was sold

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.