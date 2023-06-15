Attorney General Kaul pushes for Office of School Safety funding

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (file image)
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (file image)(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Evers administration officials are urging lawmakers to help fund the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety, or OSS.

Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday, advocating for those funds after the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee said it would not offer extra resources to the OSS.

Kaul says the office is a critical resource for students and school staff across the state.

“We’ve received over 100 tips regarding concerns about planned school attacks,” the attorney general said. “If even in one of those cases that work has stopped a school attack from happening ,that makes this program incredibly worthwhile for the safety of students in Wisconsin.

The OSS operates the free “Speak Up, Speak Out” tipline for reporting bullying or school threats. It also worked toward standardizing protocols and vocabulary for school crisis responses, and last year it provided safety training to all school districts around the state.

The Office of School Safety was created in 2018 using federal grants. Kaul asked for $2.2 million in the biennial budget to keep it running and asked the Legislature to provide permanent funding.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W....
Investigators give more details on Blackstone incident: Started with disturbance at Meijer
GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners
Mercury Marine impacted by ‘IT security incident’
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash

Latest News

FILE - Attendees watch the 170th University of Wisconsin-Madison commencement ceremony at Camp...
Wisconsin governor vows budget veto if GOP cuts diversity funds from university system
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Electric Vehicle Charging
Wisconsin Republicans vote to raise electric vehicle fees