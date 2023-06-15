Attorney General Kaul pushes for Office of School Safety funding

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Evers administration officials are urging lawmakers to help fund the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety, or OSS.

Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday, advocating for those funds after the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee said it would not offer extra resources to the OSS.

Kaul says the office is a critical resource for students and school staff across the state.

“We’ve received over 100 tips regarding concerns about planned school attacks,” the attorney general said. “If even in one of those cases that work has stopped a school attack from happening ,that makes this program incredibly worthwhile for the safety of students in Wisconsin.

The OSS operates the free “Speak Up, Speak Out” tipline for reporting bullying or school threats. It also worked toward standardizing protocols and vocabulary for school crisis responses, and last year it provided safety training to all school districts around the state.

The Office of School Safety was created in 2018 using federal grants. Kaul asked for $2.2 million in the biennial budget to keep it running and asked the Legislature to provide permanent funding.

