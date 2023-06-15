911 RECORDING: dispatcher answers own child’s plea for help

FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, we’re hearing a dramatic 911 call when a Door County dispatcher realized her own children were on the line pleading for help.

MARISA IN DISPATCH: “Door County 911. What is the address of your emergency? Hello, Door County 911...”

LANDON & EMMA: “Mom!... Mom!”

As we first alerted you, fire broke out at the home on Lucerne Drive before 8 a.m. Friday. Southern Door Fire Chief Richard Olson told Action 2 News the likely cause of the fire is an electrical appliance in the basement but it’s still under investigation.

You can hear gut-wrenching screams from 12-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Emma as their mother picked up the phone.

LANDON & EMMA: “It’s up in flames!”

MARISA IN DISPATCH: “What is up in flames?”

LANDON & EMMA: “The house...”

MARISA IN DISPATCH: “The house is up in flames?”

LANDON & EMMA: “Yes!”

Marisa Anderson maintained her composure as she’s been trained to do, yet to realize her own family is in danger.

MARISA IN DISPATCH: “What is the address?”

LANDON & EMMA: “Mom, it’s 227 Lucerne Drive.”

Moments later, it finally clicked and Marisa turned to her partner.

MARISA IN DISPATCH: “Melanie... this is my house.”

Suddenly, a professional 911 dispatcher also turned into a concerned mother.

MARISA IN DISPATCH: “Hold on guys. Hold on. Mom will be there soon.”

Action 2 News spoke with Marisa shortly after the flames and smoke took the lives of the family’s three dogs, four cats and rabbit and destroyed almost everything inside the house.

“It didn’t really hit me until I was about halfway down County S and I saw the black smoke off in the sky. That’s when I broke down,” Marisa said.

The family is now staying at a hotel.

“I just keep thinking it’s time to go home. We gotta let the pets outside. We have to feed the pets. I just... I want to go home,” Marisa expressed. “I want to sleep in my own bed.”

As Marisa looked at the damage, she is grateful her children picked up the phone, dialed those three numbers and made it out alive.

The Andersons have to start from scratch after losing pretty much everything apart from some pictures and the clothes on their backs. They started a GoFundMe to rebuild their lives.

Additional donations can be dropped off at Southern Door County School District or Marisa’s sisters home at 1553 Alabama Street, Sturgeon Bay.

