7th Annual ‘Build Like a Girl’ Event in Neenah

Nearly 30 girls are getting to spend the day learning about a potential career in construction in Neenah.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 30 girls are getting to spend the day learning about a potential career in construction in Neenah. Miron Construction says women make up only 10.9 percent of the construction industry and one percent of laborers are female.

Miron’s seventh annual build like a girl event gives the students a chance to tour an active project site and talk with women working in the construction industry. Some Miron apprentices say the lack of women in the trades shouldn’t deter girls from pursuing a goal.

“If it’s something you want to do, do it. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t, just keep doing it,” said Collette Jirik, a Carpenter Apprentice.

“Don’t let anyone say if you’re a girl you can’t do it, because you can,” said Rheanna Lacount, a Millwright Apprentice.

Students also participated in discussions about wages and apprenticeship, and they also got to help build a brick wall and garden beds that will be donated.

