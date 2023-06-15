3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: EV Charger Wars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There was no clear winner in the Cola Wars, but there was in the VCR Format War.

Now the VHS/Betamax battle of our time is being fought on our highways and driveways between electrical vehicle chargers.

Ford and General Motors have signed agreements to begin using Tesla charging plugs on new EVs as soon as next year, giving drivers access to 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations. Brad Spakowitz tells you what the fight is about and who might be on the losing side In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Plus, more news that will be exciting to future EV owners about battery technology that goes 600 miles on a single charge (how’s that tank of gas doing for ya?) and an improvement to make batteries work better in cold weather (because we get some of that in Wisconsin).

