$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers

New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup containers. (Credit: New Zealand Police Handout via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in New Zealand have seized a record amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden in maple syrup containers arriving from Canada.

Officials say the drug bust involved more than 700 kilograms of meth, worth more than $150 million.

The seizure was made in January as part of an operation that also involved police from Australia and Canada, from where the drugs came.

The drugs are the largest attempted smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Officials said six people have been arrested, and they are yet to make their court appearance

“The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept and keep our communities safe is to work collaboratively with other agencies and other nations,” Coster said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W....
Investigators give more details on Blackstone incident: Started with disturbance at Meijer
GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners
Mercury Marine impacted by ‘IT security incident’
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash

Latest News

A New Hampshire family learned their dad's remains were stolen and sold online.
Family members express disgust after man’s body parts were reportedly stolen, sold by morgue manager
Skateboarders at GBASO's previous skate park. GBASO opened in a new location in Ashwaubenon...
Ashwaubenon skate park reopens with community's help
FILE - The retail sales data follow a government report this week that consumer inflation eased...
Retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May
Attorney General Josh Kaul (far right) talks with staff at Oshkosh West High School
Attorney general appeals for funding for Office of School Safety
GBASO indoor skatepark in Ashwaubenon during construction (file image)
Community-supported skate park reopens in Ashwaubenon