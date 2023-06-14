Southern Bridge Connector Project in Brown County moving forward

Mississippi River (FOX 8)
Mississippi River (FOX 8)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance approved $50 million in funding as part of the 2023-25 biennial budget to build the Southern Bridge Connector in Brown County, according to a statement issued by Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach on June 14, 2023.

The proposed route begins at Packerland Drive in the town of Lawrence, continues along a new road to a future Interstate 41 interchange, and follows Southbridge and Red Maple Roads to the Fox River, reads the statement further.

It will then cross the Fox River and follow Rockland Road and a new road to the intersection of County Highways X and GV in the town of Ledgeview.

The plan has been in the quiver for decades already: The need for road and bridge improvements was first identified in the 1968 Brown County comprehensive plan. Since then, proposals for building a new Fox River bridge and connecting roads were included in many local communities. Hundreds of stakeholders have worked to make the bridge a reality.

“The committee’s action to approve this funding for the Southern Bridge has proven that this project’s investment is truly bipartisan, garnering the support of both the Legislature and the Governor’s office,” said Streckenbach. “Over the past 5 years, we’ve been able to craft a coalition of supporters to get this generational economic development project funded, helping complete the final chapter in this shared vision of improving life and business in southern Brown County.”

