SMOKY HAZE & SPOTTY STORMS THIS AFTERNOON

Clouds & fog near the lakeshore will gradually transition to hazy sunshine during the afternoon. Smoke from Canadian fires will reduce air quality again, especially west of the Fox Valley where an AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued until noon Thursday. Folks sensitive to smoke may want to spend more time indoors today and tomorrow.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s near the lakeshore but they will climb well into the 70s and low 80s inland. An incoming cold front is expected to spark spotty showers and storms by mid afternoon NW of Green Bay. Severe weather is not expected... but some gusty winds and small hail could occur with any isolated strong storm cell. The batch of rain and storms should gradually move to the southeast by early evening before fading away overnight. Lows will be in the 50s with some upper 40s in the Northwoods.

A breezy northeasterly wind on Thursday will spread cooler and drier air back into the region. Highs in the 60s are more likely across the Northwoods and lakeshore, but milder 70s are expected southwest of Green Bay once again. A mix of hazy sun & clouds will continue.

Rain chances are going to be slim to none going into the weekend and next week as the weather pattern keeps all the big systems away from our neck of the woods. Fire danger is expected to climb as we dry out over time. Temperatures away from Lake Michigan will push back into the lower 80s by the weekend and early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hazy sun and clouds. Warmer with spotty late-day storms. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Evening thunder, otherwise mostly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Cooler and brisk. Maybe some sprinkles? HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk lakeside. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.