SEASONABLY WARM WITH SPOTTY THUNDERSTORMS

There’s some patchy fog this morning, especially towards the Upper Michigan border. It might be thick enough in a few places to slow drivers down. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. That haze is courtesy of more wildfire smoke blowing back into Wisconsin. While most of it will be aloft in the atmosphere, some smoke may mix down to the ground. Our Air Quality Index is MODERATE, so some folks who deal with respiratory illnesses may want to spend more time inside today.

Our temperatures will return to what’s normal for the middle of June. Highs will rise into the upper-half of the 70s, with some 80s over central Wisconsin. As is often the case this time of year, its going to be several degrees cooler by the lakeshore.

An advancing cold front moving through northern Wisconsin, will spark off some widely scattered thunderstorms. As they develop this afternoon, they may have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Otherwise, your severe weather outlook is LOW.

After that, it looks like we’re heading into another dry streak of weather. There’s no significant rain in the forecast from Thursday through the middle of next week. That’s not great news because we still need more rain... The upcoming weekend will be mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to middle 80s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hazy sun and clouds. Warmer with spotty late-day storms. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Evening thunder, otherwise mostly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Cooler and brisk. Maybe some sprinkles? HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk lakeside. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82

