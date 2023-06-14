SEASONABLY WARM WITH SPOTTY THUNDERSTORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Consider it a break to let all that rain soak in. Back to seasonable temperatures.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s some patchy fog this morning, especially towards the Upper Michigan border. It might be thick enough in a few places to slow drivers down. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. That haze is courtesy of more wildfire smoke blowing back into Wisconsin. While most of it will be aloft in the atmosphere, some smoke may mix down to the ground. Our Air Quality Index is MODERATE, so some folks who deal with respiratory illnesses may want to spend more time inside today.

Our temperatures will return to what’s normal for the middle of June. Highs will rise into the upper-half of the 70s, with some 80s over central Wisconsin. As is often the case this time of year, its going to be several degrees cooler by the lakeshore.

An advancing cold front moving through northern Wisconsin, will spark off some widely scattered thunderstorms. As they develop this afternoon, they may have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Otherwise, your severe weather outlook is LOW.

After that, it looks like we’re heading into another dry streak of weather. There’s no significant rain in the forecast from Thursday through the middle of next week. That’s not great news because we still need more rain... The upcoming weekend will be mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to middle 80s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

THURSDAY: N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Hazy sun and clouds. Warmer with spotty late-day storms. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Evening thunder, otherwise mostly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Cooler and brisk. Maybe some sprinkles? HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk lakeside. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Warm again. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside Black Stone Family Restaurant in Green Bay
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute (file image)
Weather delays WIAA state baseball tournament
Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
Judge approves, denies a number of motions in Taylor Schabusiness hearing
GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the sun again
First Alert Weather
ONLY A POP-UP STORM WEDNESDAY... POORER AIR QUALITY
First Alert Weather
COOL & DAMP AFTERNOON ON TAP
First Alert Weather Forecast