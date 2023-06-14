Plane crashes at Watertown park

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Emergency crews responded Wednesday morning to a plane crash near a park in Watertown, authorities confirmed.

The plane reportedly went down in the vicinity of Brandt-Quirk Park, which is near Watertown High School, and about four miles from the city’s airport.

Officials have closed off the entire park, in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive.

Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

Authorities have not released many details about the incident, including information on the size or type of plane that went down or if anyone was injured.

One witness, Elaine Wilkinson, said she heard a loud noise, and her house shook.

Pictures sent to NBC15 News soon after the crash show police tape strung between the goals of soccer posts at the park. They images do not provide a clear shot of the crash, though.

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14,...
Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.(Submitted)

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News has dispatched a crew and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

