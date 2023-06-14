Person accused of filming youth in Green Bay’s West Side YMCA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The YMCA has alerted its members of disturbing allegations about a youth being filmed in a family locker room.

“I am writing to inform you of disturbing allegations and charges of which we have just learned of against a now-former YMCA member who has been suspected of filming a youth participant in our family locker room in April 2023 at the West Side YMCA,” stated Sean Elliott, President & Chief Executive Officer of Greater Green Bay YMCA, in an email to YMCA members.

Elliott said as soon as staff learned of this situation, they terminated this person’s membership and banned the member from all YMCA properties and events. Elliott said the YMCA is working with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate the incident.

Police and Greater Green Bay YMCA staff also did a thorough search of the entire YMCA property, Elliott said, to ensure there were no recording devices, and none were found.

“We can confirm this was an isolated, non-targeted incident. There is no danger to our Y members, staff or the public,” stated Elliott.

Elliott stated they have limited information as the sheriff’s office investigates.

“At the Greater Green Bay YMCA, the security, safety, and privacy of everyone who enters our doors remains paramount in all that we do. We have a series of measures in place to keep our Y community safe, including running daily screenings of all members against the National Sex Offender Registry and terminating all memberships that return positive,” Elliott stated.

Anyone with any questions or information that you think would be helpful to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, please contact Sergeant Matthew Wilson at 920-448-6192 or matthew.wilson@browncountywi.gov.

