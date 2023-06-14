Paul’s Pantry mourns longtime manager with ‘heart of gold’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paul’s Pantry volunteers, employees and customers are honoring the legacy of longtime manager Angie Allard.

Allard passed away Tuesday at 80-years-old. Her photograph sits in the corner of Paul’s Pantry as friends pay their respects.

“We tell everyone this isn’t a time to be sad. This is a time to celebrate Angie’s life,” Paul’s Pantry Executive Director Craig Robbins said. “She had a tough exterior but she had a heart of gold.”

As we first alerted you, she was the first employee to be hired by Leo Frigo after working as a volunteer in 1985. She then went on to work at Paul’s Pantry for more than 30 years, overseeing all parts of the operation.

“Paul’s Pantry has a way of getting in your blood and for Angie it became a passion,” Robbins explained. “And something that she just loved doing.”

She worked six days a week for decades, always putting others before herself.

Robbins said, “We’d always be saying Angie, take some time off, take some time off, you know. Nope, nope, nope. She would rather be here than anywhere else. That was Angie.”

Mavis Mier remembered joining the Paul’s Pantry team just one week after Angie started.

“We became the best of friends. She was a great person,” Mier told Action 2 News. “I’d help her out and she’d help me out. We did a lot of things together. We’d go to her cabin or her house and she’d come to mine.”

The pair... side by side through it all.

“They don’t know how wonderful and generous she was with people. She was just great,” Mier said as she reflected on their 39 years working together.

Though Angie’s gone, she’s not forgotten. Her selfless energy is forever with Paul’s Pantry.

“She would give the shirt off her back. And anything anybody needed. She took care of everyone,” Robbins said.

Angie’s family is planning her funeral right now. Robbins said he has ideas for how the countless lives Angie touched can pay tribute to her but no plans are solidified yet.

