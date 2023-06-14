Paul’s Pantry mourning the loss of dedicated long-time worker

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay is mourning the loss of their first ever pantry employee, Angie Allard.

The organization posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying Allard passed away peacefully at home.

She was the first employee to be hired by Leo Frigo after working as a volunteer in 1985. She then went on to work at Paul’s Pantry for more than three decades, overseeing all parts of the operation.

The Pantry writes, “Angie touched countless lives. Her tireless dedication and commitment to serving the poor is an inspiration to all of us.”

Funeral arrangements are still being planned. Angie Allard was 80-years-old.

