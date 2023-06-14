Paul’s Pantry mourning the loss of dedicated long-time worker

Angie Allard from a previous WBAY story
Angie Allard from a previous WBAY story(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay is mourning the loss of their first ever pantry employee, Angie Allard.

The organization posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying Allard passed away peacefully at home.

She was the first employee to be hired by Leo Frigo after working as a volunteer in 1985. She then went on to work at Paul’s Pantry for more than three decades, overseeing all parts of the operation.

The Pantry writes, “Angie touched countless lives. Her tireless dedication and commitment to serving the poor is an inspiration to all of us.”

Funeral arrangements are still being planned. Angie Allard was 80-years-old.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher takes call that her own home is on fire
Police outside Black Stone Family Restaurant in Green Bay
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
File photo
Two charged in Fond du Lac shooting connected to fatal Maplewood Commons shooting
Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077...
Amberg woman was justified in shooting, killing husband, D.A. says

Latest News

Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners
Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
Judge approves, denies a number of motions in Taylor Schabusiness hearing
Rulings on several motions in Taylor Schabusiness court case