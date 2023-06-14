ONLY A POP-UP STORM WEDNESDAY... POORER AIR QUALITY

The widespread rainfall has ended with many in eastern Wisconsin receiving 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain. A few sprinkles may linger and clouds will hold tough for most of the night. There should be some pre-dawn clearing west of the Fox Valley. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Air quality has dropped into the MODERATE category through the evening and the air may turn more unhealthy with additional wildfire smoke arriving from Canada. We’ll need to keep an eye on the air quality on Wednesday, but if you suffer from any sort of respiratory condition, you may want to limit your time outside.

Wednesday starts off with a mix of sun and clouds but we’ll turn mostly sunny by the early afternoon. Highs away from Lake Michigan should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. An incoming cold front could spark a few spotty showers and storms by the mid-afternoon through the evening. The severe weather risk remains LOW but we can’t totally rule out an isolated strong storm with some gusty wind and small hail.

Dry and pleasant weather builds in for the end of the work week and start of Father’s Day weekend. Highs will be a little cooler Thursday... in the lower 70s, but we’ll get progressively warmer thereafter. Look for mid 70s Friday with 80s for the weekend and next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: NE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A few lingering sprinkles. Clouds remain. Late clearing WEST. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably warm. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm again. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Continued warmth with plenty of sunshine. HIGH: 83

