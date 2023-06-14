Ocean Navigator cruise ship docked in Green Bay

Discover Green Bay in collaboration with the city and Brown County were excited to welcome the American Queen Voyages ship back to port.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator docked in Green Bay Wednesday morning.

Discover Green Bay in collaboration with the city and Brown County were excited to welcome the American Queen Voyages ship back to port after two successful visits in 2022.

Discover Green Bay arranged bus excursions for the passengers of the ship to showcase the highlights of our community such as the Neville Museum, Captain’s Walk Winery, and a drive-by viewing of Lambeau Field.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day; they’ll be off on tours visiting a number of our attractions in the area. a lot of free time this afternoon, which the farmers market will be going on down here on Broadway, so perfect day for visitors coming in by ship,” said Brad Toll, the President and CEO Of Discover Green Bay. “So, it’s really a great opportunity to have them in our city and we look forward to making certain they have a great experience.”

The Ocean Navigator will be departing Green Bay Thursday, until then you can stop by Leicht Park for some cool views of the ship. The ship is scheduled to make another stop in green bay later this month.

