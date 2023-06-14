Mercury Marine impacted by ‘IT security incident’

By Alice Reid
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An IT security incident impacted the parent company of Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac.

“Brunswick Corporation recently experienced an IT security incident that has impacted some of its systems and global facilities,” the company said in a statement Monday.

“The Company has activated its response protocols, which include pausing operations in some locations, engaging leading security experts and coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies,” Brunswick’s statement read.

While some people reached out to Action 2 News to say they were unable to work because of the disruption, a spokesperson for Mercury Marine said Monday the incident hasn’t impacted all areas of the plant and, “there are a lot of people still working at the plant.”

Brunswick Corporation calls itself the global leader in marine recreation and is home to 60 industry-leading brands, including Mercury Marine, which specializes in boat engines and propellers.

