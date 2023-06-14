Man charged in connection to disturbance at Green Bay diner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested for a disturbance at a Brown County grocery store and found at a Green Bay diner Tuesday has now been officially charged in the case.

26-year-old Rylend Vasko faces felony counts of making terrorist threats and battery or threats to a judge, prosecutor law enforcement officer. Court records also show misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors confirm what we learned Tuesday about the case against Vasko: he’s accused of causing a disturbance at the Howard Meijer, yelling about being treated unfairly and showing a gun in his waistband to customers and employees.

After being convinced to leave, Vasko reportedly told police on the phone he was thinking of coming back to the store and shooting everyone there.

Authorities closed the store as a precaution and a crisis negotiator kept making contact with him, eventually finding out he was inside the Blackstone restaurant. Vasko eventually came out and was arrested without incident.

Vasko made his initial court appearance Wednesday where the court set a cash bond of $20,000 and a preliminary hearing for June 23.

