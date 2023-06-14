Man charged in connection to disturbance at Green Bay diner

Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W....
Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W. Walnut is cleared after a disturbance involving a man with a gun.
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested for a disturbance at a Brown County grocery store and found at a Green Bay diner Tuesday has now been officially charged in the case.

26-year-old Rylend Vasko faces felony counts of making terrorist threats and battery or threats to a judge, prosecutor law enforcement officer. Court records also show misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors confirm what we learned Tuesday about the case against Vasko: he’s accused of causing a disturbance at the Howard Meijer, yelling about being treated unfairly and showing a gun in his waistband to customers and employees.

After being convinced to leave, Vasko reportedly told police on the phone he was thinking of coming back to the store and shooting everyone there.

Authorities closed the store as a precaution and a crisis negotiator kept making contact with him, eventually finding out he was inside the Blackstone restaurant. Vasko eventually came out and was arrested without incident.

Vasko made his initial court appearance Wednesday where the court set a cash bond of $20,000 and a preliminary hearing for June 23.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside Black Stone Family Restaurant in Green Bay
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School
Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
Judge approves, denies a number of motions in Taylor Schabusiness hearing
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners

Latest News

DEBIREF: Green Bay summer food program begins
The Rodeway has seen numerous police calls, far more than the average hotel, as well as health...
DEBIREF: Rodeway Inn still operates despite revoked license
K9 Officer Ole from Ashwaubenon Public Safety
One K9 retires, the other starts his service
Paul’s Pantry mourns longtime manager with ‘heart of gold’
K9 Officer Ole from Ashwaubenon Public Safety
Changing of the guard at the Ashwaubenon Public Safety K9 Department