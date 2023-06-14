Love picked twice in final offseason practice, Gary talks about knee injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After practice in the locker room, Jaire Alexander went up and hugged Jordan Love, saying, “QB-1, Best QB in the league right now!”

That’s some very high praise there from cornerback, who was beaten by Love with 2 deep balls on Tuesday. But it was Alexander striking back on Wednesday, with an interception in a 2-minute drill to end practice.

“He made a really good play, baited me into it,” Love said. “Made a really good play. You learn from the throw and the decision. And we talked about it after, getting his thoughts on what he was seeing. Getting to talk to him and get his feedback makes me better as well.”

And how about pass rusher Rashan Gary? He spoke with the media for the first time since tearing his ACL in Detroit last year. He would not give a timeline on his return to practice or to play, but says his recovery is in a straight-line path right now and would tells us he was surprised by the severity of his injury, “To be honest, I played an extra 3 plays on it and then came out,” Gary said. “They said lets go in the locker room, I was walking on it and everything, and then I was like ‘Wow, that’s really what it was?’ So I had to gather myself emotionally.”

Gary has been through some grueling rehab working his way back. “Of course there were some tough weeks, but to say I got down, I didn’t get down on myself because right away I had a great support group, great support staff,” Gary said. “I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready. I am just making sure I am squeezing the towel as much as I can every day, making sure I am not leaving one ounce of doubt as to whether I pushed it to my all. I am just going 100 percent, day by day.”

