A judge will decide whether a troubled Grand Chute motel can stay in business

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Both the Grand Chute Town Board and the Outagamie County Health Department revoked the operating license for the Rodeway Inn.

Now, another motel with the same owner is facing a similar fate.

According to court documents, the Rodeway Inn has a high volume of police calls involving drugs, violent assaults, and prostitution.

This includes a call in August 2022, which Action 2 News first alerted you to - two men had overdosed. Both died after they had been transported to a hospital.

The men were staying in a room with 5 other transient workers, none of whom appeared on the hotel registry.

The owner of the Rodeway Inn, Arora Hospitality, has filed two lawsuits in Outagamie County against both the county’s health department and the Town of Grand Chute - appealing the decision to revoke the operating license, and also claiming that the town’s ordinance allowing it to do so is unconstitutional.

Just last week, the town board also held off on renewing the license of the Quality Inn, just down the road - also owned by Arora Hospitality, citing that the company owes various taxes to the tune of approximately $87,000.

Plus: The town clerk said the owner has additional legal issues, just now coming to light.

“The town was recently made aware that Hardeep Arora, owner and operator of Arora Hospitality, is a convicted felon and his felony conviction substantially relates to the operation of his hotel business,” noted Kayla Raatz, Grand Chute Town Clerk.

Police also told us that the allegation is something they’re actively investigating and could result in a complaint being filed, in the next two weeks.

As for problems related to the Quality Inn, Police Chief Greg Peterson from the Grand Chute Police Department had this to say: “Call volume is something that we’ve looked at. I think there’s been some failed health inspections that we’ve examined at the Quality Inn as well, but the problems at the Quality haven’t risen to the level that we saw at the Rodeway.”

In a hearing on May 9th, 2023, the owner attempted to defend himself before the town board, saying he’s not responsible for the actions of those who book rooms.

“Instead of, why don’t you catch those criminals who are bringing guns from Chicago or Milwaukee or wherever, instead of harassing a small business owner who is trying to survive my family, my employees. Is that fair?” asked Hardeep Arora, Owner, of Arora Hospitality.

The town’s licensing committee will take up the Quality Inn’s operating license next week.

No court date has been set regarding the Rodeway Inn appeal.

