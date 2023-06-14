Investigators give more details on Blackstone incident: Started with disturbance at Meijer

The sheriff’s office credits the actions of witnesses and a crisis negotiator for a peaceful end to the incident
Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W. Walnut is cleared after a disturbance involving a man with a gun.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators released new details about the hours leading to the arrest of an armed, 26-year-old man at a Green Bay restaurant.

It was a story Action 2 News brought you first as it was unfolding overnight Tuesday at the Blackstone Family Restaurant on W. Walnut St. The man is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says identifying the suspect was a team effort by police, SWAT and witnesses.

Sheriff’s Capt. Jody Lemmens says deputies responded to a disturbance at the Meijer store on Shawano Ave. at about 10 o’clock Monday night.

“Thankfully some of the staff there, or staff and patrons, were able to obtain a little more info. They got their cellphones out, took video, were able to watch him leave the premises and get a vehicle description,” Lemmens said.

Once the suspect was on the move again, a crisis negotiator was able to call him on his cell phone.

Lemmens says the negotiator spoke with the man for hours.

“’I’m here to help you.’ ‘I understand you’re upset.’ ‘We want to get you through this.’ Just establishing that rapport that our negotiators are trained at,” Lemmens said.

Investigators were finally able to identify his location at a restaurant from the background noise and called restaurants that were still open in the wee hours.

Michael Corsi, the overnight server at Blackstone Family Restaurant, answered the call from police. “I was on the phone trying to be nonchalant, and I said, ‘Yeah, he’s wearing a black hat. Is something wrong? Is there an officer coming here?’”

Lemmens says the man, who had a gun on him, finally walked out of the restaurant at about 3 a.m. and was arrested. No one was hurt.

According to court records, the man is accused of making terrorist threats, carrying a concealed weapon, property damage, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

