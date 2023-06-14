Green Bay holds Juneteenth celebration Saturday

The country will recognize Juneteenth -- formally Juneteenth National Independence Day -- on Monday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The country will recognize Juneteenth -- formally Juneteenth National Independence Day -- on Monday.

But in Green Bay, the holiday will be celebrated this Saturday, June 17, with the 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration in Joannes Park, 215 S. Baird St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Juneteenth recognizes the day nearly a quarter of a million slaves were emancipated in Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Dajahnae Williams joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about Saturday’s events and the programs it supports.

Find out how this year’s event differs from previous years, new partnerships for community programs, and this isn’t a celebration just for African-Americans.

The event includes live music and entertainment, dancing, games, a pop-up shop for kids, and celebrity guests. See a list of vendors on the We All Rise website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside Black Stone Family Restaurant in Green Bay
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School
Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
Judge approves, denies a number of motions in Taylor Schabusiness hearing
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners

Latest News

Annual free summer meal program kicks off
Green Bay free summer meal program kicks off
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cash registers are music to their ears
Green Bay holds Juneteenth celebration Saturday
Supermarket shopping cart (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Music to their ears