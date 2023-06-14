Green Bay holds Juneteenth celebration Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The country will recognize Juneteenth -- formally Juneteenth National Independence Day -- on Monday.

But in Green Bay, the holiday will be celebrated this Saturday, June 17, with the 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration in Joannes Park, 215 S. Baird St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Juneteenth recognizes the day nearly a quarter of a million slaves were emancipated in Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Dajahnae Williams joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about Saturday’s events and the programs it supports.

Find out how this year’s event differs from previous years, new partnerships for community programs, and this isn’t a celebration just for African-Americans.

The event includes live music and entertainment, dancing, games, a pop-up shop for kids, and celebrity guests. See a list of vendors on the We All Rise website.

