Green Bay free summer meal program kicks off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents, children, and city leaders gathered at McAuliffe park in Green Bay to kick off the launch of an annual summer food program. It provides free, nutritious meals to any child eighteen years or younger.

“We want to be there and be available to assist the families and not having to worry about packing a lunch when they come out to the park to play,” said Lynette Kiehnau, the Director of Green Bay Public Schools Food Service Operation.

Kiehnau also said over sixty percent of families within the district use free or reduced food program benefits during the school.

“When school’s out for the summer, that need is a little bit exacerbated so it’s important for us as a community to make our parks available for this kind of a program,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Children are allowed one meal per day and adults can purchase the meal for $5. The meals are served at more than 40 Green Bay parks and community centers. A full list of those locations can be found here. The program ends Aug. 18.

Some families in Green Bay will have one less thing to worry about while their children are out of school.

