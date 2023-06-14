Changing of the guard at the Ashwaubenon Public Safety K9 Department

Ole goes, Vice comes in Ashwaubenon
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - While one dog is retiring, the other joined the department: 11-year-old German Shepherd K9 Officer “Ole” received his proper send-off on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. At the same time, 18-month-old Belgian Malinois Officer “Vice” was welcomed as Ole’s successor.

Vice’s arrival to the department was made possible through donations to the “Bark’n Blue Foundation”, which helps staff police departments with K9 officers.

Ole’s handler said that while he’s excited to work with Vice, he’s sad to see long-time partner Ole ride off into retirement.

”He was always there. I was always with him, like I tell most people it’s like having a three-year-old child at home. You get to take care of them, you grow with them. You train with them, you get to experience it all together. The highs and lows of being the K9 handler,” said Mack Teske, K9 Handler, Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

He added that Vice is a narcotics and patrol dog and has been on the job for about two weeks since completing training.

