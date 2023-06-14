Brown County Fair invites special needs families for morning event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Organizers for the Brown County Fair are inviting anyone with special needs to come and enjoy the fair for free on the morning of Friday, August 18. The special needs event will run in the morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rides and games will be open exclusively to special needs individuals during this time. Some rides that have strobe lights will be shut off, and music will be turned down or off.

“Ride staff will take extra time to load rides and a caregiver is allowed to ride with special needs individuals,” Sheila Steinfeldt, the Fair Manager, wrote in a letter.

Steinfeldt said she sent the letter initially to several special needs organizations in Brown County, including Aspiro. When the organizations shared the letter, it started getting attention from the greater community.

Organizers want to note that rides are NOT wheelchair accessible. Barns will be open and the special attraction will also have a show during this time frame.

If you have any questions please feel free to call: 920-336-7292. The 2023 Brown County Fair is August 16 -20.

