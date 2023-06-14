3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Music to their ears

The psychological tactics retailers use to entice shoppers to spend more
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ringing of cash registers is music to the ears of supermarkets.

Speaking of which, there is a psychological tactic grocery stores use to make you buy more. And it works even better on particular days of the week.

And, strange but true: University of Michigan researchers studying fruit lies discovered what they call “Death Perception.”

Brad Spakowitz talks about these in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cash registers are music to their ears
