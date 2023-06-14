3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Music to their ears
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ringing of cash registers is music to the ears of supermarkets.
Speaking of which, there is a psychological tactic grocery stores use to make you buy more. And it works even better on particular days of the week.
And, strange but true: University of Michigan researchers studying fruit lies discovered what they call “Death Perception.”
Brad Spakowitz talks about these in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
