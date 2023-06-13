Weather delays WIAA state baseball tournament

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The state baseball tournament is under a rain delay.

A steady, soaking rain compelled the WIAA to delay the start of the Division 4 semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium until 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

The Division 3 semifinals are is postponed until tomorrow, June 14. Those games were pitting Kiel against St. Croix Falls and Aquinas against Random Lake.

The WIAA is still reworking Wednesday’s schedules, which also includes the semifinals for Divisions 1 and 2. The new schedule will be posted on the WIAA website.

