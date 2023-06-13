Packers young tight ends learning at lightspeed, hoping to make immediate impact

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While all eyes all year will obviously be on the ascendence of Jordan Love to the starting quarterback spot, the Packers’ success may well depend on the play of young tight ends. That includes a duo of rookies thrust into a meaningfuls. There’s a reason that Marcedes Lewis drew praise over the years. Tight ends mean a lot to the Packers and to coach Matt LaFleur.

“That’s one of the tougher positions to come into this league and play,” LaFleur said. “There’s just a lot on your plate. Outside of the quarterback position, it’s the second-most on the offensive side of the ball. You have to be an expert in the run game and in the pass game. We are putting them in situations where they may have to do things that they have never done before.”

Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft are learning the ropes at this point. And while the transition from the college game to the pro game may be tough, Kraft thinks it was harder going high school to college.

“In college I kind of had to learn how to play football all over again, coming from the middle of nowhere,” Kraft said.

Kraft grew up in the small town of Timber Lake, South Dakota, which boasts a population of just 509.

“But there’s a lot of similaries and carryover from college. But the amount of immense detail that you have to get into when you break a huddle, like seeing the man across from you and knowing the margin for error from inside zone to outside zone is (really small),” Kraft said. “Getting all the details down and getting off the ball on the count, before the count, is huge.”

Aaron Jones has been impressed with the play of several young stars on this team, including 2nd-year receiver Romeo Doubs, who made another sensational touchdown grab on the first day of minicamp. Jones says that not a day goes by that Doubs does not turn heads.

