Mishicot firefighter named 2023 Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year

Mishicot volunteer firefighter John Tulachka was recognized by the state legislature last week.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Mishicot volunteer firefighter John Tulachka was recognized by the state legislature last week for being named earlier this spring the Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year by the State Firefighter’s Association.

In the early morning hours of February 25th, 2022, John was driving a snowplow for the city of Mishicot when he got the call for a house fire. He was the first on scene at a two-story home.

He first cleared the fire hydrant and driveway for fire vehicles then, without any of his firefighting equipment, he entered the house to locate a resident and contain the fire to the upstairs bedroom before the fire department arrived.

His actions saved the house and most importantly, a life. Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher takes call that her own home is on fire
Police outside Black Stone Family Restaurant in Green Bay
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
File photo
Two charged in Fond du Lac shooting connected to fatal Maplewood Commons shooting
Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077...
Amberg woman was justified in shooting, killing husband, D.A. says

Latest News

GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School to protest bullying
Police outside Black Stone Family Restaurant in Green Bay
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W....
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
The virus that causes COVID-19 is shown in this illustration from the Centers for Disease...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Long COVID