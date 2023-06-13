Mishicot firefighter named 2023 Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Mishicot volunteer firefighter John Tulachka was recognized by the state legislature last week for being named earlier this spring the Wisconsin Firefighter of the Year by the State Firefighter’s Association.

In the early morning hours of February 25th, 2022, John was driving a snowplow for the city of Mishicot when he got the call for a house fire. He was the first on scene at a two-story home.

He first cleared the fire hydrant and driveway for fire vehicles then, without any of his firefighting equipment, he entered the house to locate a resident and contain the fire to the upstairs bedroom before the fire department arrived.

His actions saved the house and most importantly, a life. Learn more in the video above.

