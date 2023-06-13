Hortonville baseball advances to State Semifinals

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hortonville is back at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament for the first time in 25 years.

On Monday night, the Polar Bears defeated Middleton 3-0 in the D1 quarterfinal.

Hortonville ace Thomas Burns pitched a shut out with eight strike outs.

“I had my team behind me. I had confidence in them the whole way,” Burns said. “We got the bats rolling, we got the job done. That was huge, practice this morning. I feel like all of the guys knew what we had to do. Everyone was locked in, moving on to the next day.”

Hortonville will face Franklin Wednesday in the semifinals.

