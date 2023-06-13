Wequiock parents ask Green Bay school board to save their school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The school board for Green Bay Area Public Schools will hire a third party to look into redrawing school boundaries and an equity analysis.

Monday’s decision comes from a resolution voted on last week, as the district looks at realigning and merging some schools in a 10-year master plan.

During the four-hour meeting last week, the board directed the school district to look at the impacts of making some schools K-8 and how that would affect other schools and student population and equity. The board also directed the administration to begin making plans to close Wequiock Elementary School, but a final decision on the school’s closure hasn’t been made.

Some Wequiock parents attended Monday night’s meeting asking for their school to be a part of this new study rather than simply waiting for a decision to close the school and move students to Red Smith.

“At the last board meeting it was asked by Mr. Becker how much the district would save in total if Wequiock would close. After several minutes, Josh finally came up with a number of $700,000 per year. We learned from the district a few days later that this is just an estimated number. The board wants to close down one of the best schools in the district on an estimated number. Don’t you think we need all the facts straight before making such a huge decision?” one parent asked.

The school board was also presented at the meeting with a preliminary budget for the upcoming school year.

The next board of education meeting is June 26.

