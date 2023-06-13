Grand Chute Town Chair names interim administrator, addresses concerns over Jim March’s firing

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute town board named an interim town administrator at a special meeting Tuesday morning.

Town Chair Jason Van Eperen says Jeff O’Dell will work three days a week while a consulting firm that specializes in municipal government recruiting helps the town find a permanent replacement for Jim March. O’Dell has more than 28 years of experience in professional administration, with strengths in budgeting and collaboration, Van Eperen said.

As Action 2 News first alerted you, the town board fired March last month after 14 years at the job by a vote of 4-1, and last week refused to reinstate March when it was asked to reconsider by a vote of 3-2. March has filed a federal lawsuit against Grand Chute and town board members.

In an open letter to the community shared with Action 2 News, Van Eperen says what he is “able to publicly share” is that the board saw March’s performance over the last two years wasn’t in line with what the board thinks a town administrator’s role should be -- “to support the Town Board and to help ensure that the will of the people who elected the Board is carried out.”

Van Eperen said they needed an administrator who could effectively help implement ordinances and policies. Specifically, he cited, “eliminating special assessments, implementing cost-effective and sustainable road funding, correcting, and preventing drainage problems, developing ordinances and policies that respect property owner rights, and ensuring the safety and good stewardship of our financial resources and tax dollars.”

“Regrettably, Mr. March believes that reasons other than these were involved in the decision to move in a new direction,” Van Eperen wrote. “At this point, it appears that the Court will need to decide the matter.”

You can read the complete letter below.

March’s attorney, Michael R. Fox, argues no reason was given for terminating his client’s contract and that March, who had good performance reviews, was fired without good cause. Fox also argues the meeting in May was held without proper, public notice.

Open letter to Grand Chute from Town Chair Jason Van Eperen

Dear Grand Chute Residents,

Much has been published in the media in recent weeks regarding the Town Boards 4-1 decision to terminate Town Administrator Jim March. Because of inquiries I have received, I feel it is important to share what information I am able to publicly share, in order to answer some of the questions I have received.

First, I want to say thank you to Jim March for the more than 14 years of service he has provided to our Town as Administrator.

The primary role of the Town Administrator position is to support the Town Board and to help ensure that the will of the people who elected the Board is carried out. This is why Town Administrators, by law, serve for either a definite term or at the pleasure of the Town Board.

Eliminating special assessments, implementing cost-effective and sustainable road funding, correcting, and preventing drainage problems, developing ordinances and policies that respect property owner rights, and ensuring the safety and good stewardship of our financial resources and tax dollars are all priorities that are important to the new Board. Having an Administrator who can effectively help the Board implement ordinances, policies and other desired actions makes a huge difference in the effectiveness of our government in serving our people.

After witnessing Mr. March’s performance over the past two years, it became apparent to me and others on the Town Board that he was not aligned with what we viewed the role of Town Administrator to be. As a result, we determined it was in the best interests of our residents, and our Board as it continues to work serve our residents, that a new Administrator be retained. This is exactly what Mr. March’s contract, and the law allows the Town Board to do – replace the Town Administrator without any particular cause determination that would be subject to a hearing.

Regrettably, Mr. March believes that reasons other than these were involved in the decision to move in a new direction. As a result, he has filed a lawsuit against the Town, and against me, Supervisor Wolff and Supervisor Ings for our vote (which was 4-1) to replace him as Administrator. At this point, it appears that the Court will need to decide the matter.

In the meantime, Mr. Jeff O’Dell, a former Village Administrator with more than 28 years of professional administration service has been retained to serve as our Interim Town Administrator until a permanent administrator is found. Jeff is working with us through Public Administration Associates, LLC, (PAA) a consulting firm that specializes in municipal government recruiting. He will be working three days a week in a part-time capacity. Some of Jeff’s strengths include budgeting and working in a collaborative manner to achieve quality results. We welcome Jeff to our Grand Chute staff and look forward to working with him. PAA is also leading our search for a new, permanent Administrator.

As a result of this transition, I look forward to accomplishing results that reflect the wishes and visions of our residents, and to do so in a cost-effective manner.

Thank you for your trust and support as we move through this temporarily unsettled time.

Sincerely,

Jason Van Eperen

Chairman, Town of Grand Chute

