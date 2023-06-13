Fond du Lac man charged with 2022 hit-and-run injuring pedestrian

Malik Tapp is accused of hit-and-run and reckless driving
Malik Tapp is accused of hit-and-run and reckless driving(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Fond du Lac man appeared in court Monday for a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Fond du Lac more than a year ago.

The pedestrian was hit at the intersection of S. Portland St. and E. 1st St. early in the morning on April 17, 2022. She suffered numerous bruises and road rash. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said a black car hit her and sped away after she fell to the ground.

The complaint against Malik Tapp says police received an email from a woman saying Malik was at a bar before the crash, bragging about having a rented Tesla. The woman said Tapp left the bar only a few minutes before she did, and she came up on the scene where a woman was lying on the ground. As she called 911, she heard people saying the victim was hit by a Tesla.

In June 2022, a friend of Tapp’s admitted to being a passenger in the car. He told an investigator they were drinking but Tapp thought it was fine to drive because Tapp lived just down the road. The friend told police, “I think he was trying to chase after a girl that he liked, so he tried to, I would say impress her or something like that. So he zoomed off, and obviously he was flying.”

After hitting the pedestrian, he said Tapp told him, “Dude, don’t tell me I hit her.... Please don’t tell me I hit her.” He said they circled around to see if she was OK but there were “too many people.”

He said Tapp asked him to help fix a dent in the headlight area but he refused. He also said Tapp was so concerned about getting in trouble he downloaded a police scanner app.

A $20,000 cash bond was set for Malik Tapp, who’s charged with reckless driving causing great bodily harm and hit-and-run causing injury. Together those charges carry more than 4 years in prison at the maximum.

Tapp is also charged with felony bail jumping, which carries up to 6 years in prison, because he was out on bond for an unrelated forgery case with the condition of not committing any crimes.

