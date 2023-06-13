FINALLY... WIDESPREAD SOAKING RAIN!

Over the past month or so, we’ve only received a small fraction of the springtime rain we normally get. However, we’re breaking our long dry stretch today, as a swath of soaking showers swirl into northeast Wisconsin. The rain is wrapping around a storm system over lower Michigan. Many of us will pick up at least half an inch of rainfall, with some folks receiving up to a full inch. Look for our showers to gradually diminish tonight.

With cloudy and wet weather today, our temperatures will be much cooler than normal for the middle of June. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is roughly 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

As this weathermaker moves away, temperatures will warm back up into the seasonable 70s. Meanwhile, as a cold front moves through the region tomorrow afternoon, there’s a SLIGHT chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Tomorrow’s risk of severe weather is LOW. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry again from Thursday through Saturday. There might be a few spotty thunderstorms to the north and west on Sunday, but that rain chance is looking “iffy” at best. Most folks will probably have a dry Father’s Day, with highs close to 80 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Periods of rain. Cloudy, cool and brisk. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Showers diminish. Clouds remain. Some late clearing WEST. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably warm. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Maybe thunder NORTH or WEST? HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.