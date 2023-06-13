COOLER WITH LIKELY CHANCE FOR RAIN TUESDAY

A slow moving area of low pressure in the Great Lakes region will push more rain into northeast Wisconsin overnight with steady showers at times on Tuesday. Some locations may get over 1/2″ or more or rain, especially north and west of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will remain below normal in the near-term... we should be in the mid 70s for highs right now, but more in the way of mid 60s and cooler are on tap for Tuesday.

Steady rain showers should wrap up by Tuesday evening and we’ll dry out overnight. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer, and a few pop-up showers and storms are possible by the afternoon. Severe storms remain unlikely but we’ll continue to monitor things. Highs should get into the upper 70s ahead of any rain. Beautiful weather is on track for Thursday and Friday with seasonable highs in the 70s with more sun than clouds. Lows will be in the 50s and 40s.

Another weak weathermaker could produce more rain in the region Saturday. Some showers could also linger into Sunday for Father’s Day. Look for more details on that system as the weak progresses. Details remain murky at this time.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with areas of rain developing. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with areas of rain. Breezy at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A few pop-up showers & storms in the afternoon. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry, but seasonably cool. HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of showers and a little thunder. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonbly warm. HIGH: 80

