COOL & DAMP AFTERNOON ON TAP

Another 0.1″ to 0.5″ of rain could fall this afternoon, that is in addition to the rain that we’ve had already today. Most (but not all) of our area will get some beneficial rainfall out of this weather maker. Rain will become more scattered in nature later this afternoon and gradually taper off during the evening. Cool temperatures in the 50s and low 60s will be the best we can do today... well below the average of 76°. Fire danger is LOW for the rest of today for all of NE Wisconsin.

Clouds will hold tough for most of us tonight but there could be some clearing west of the Fox Valley. Look for lows in the 50s with light winds.

Wednesday starts off mostly cloudy but we’ll end up with a mix of sun & clouds by the afternoon. Highs away from Lake Michigan should be in the 70s to around 80°, but cooler 60s may linger near the lake. An incoming cold front late in the day could spark a few spotty showers and storms. The severe weather risk remains LOW but we can’t totally rule out an isolated strong storm with some gusty wind and small hail.

Dry and pleasant weather builds in for the end of the work week and start of Father’s Day weekend. There might be a few spotty showers or thunderstorms on Sunday, but that rain chance is looking “iffy” at best. Most folks will probably have a dry Father’s Day, with highs close to 80 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: N/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Periods of rain. Cloudy, cool and brisk. HIGH: 61

TONIGHT: Showers diminish. Clouds remain. Some late clearing WEST. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably warm. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Maybe thunder NORTH or WEST? HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82

