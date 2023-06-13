Charlize Theron named guest of honor for U.S. Venture Open

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Oscar-winning actor and philanthropist Charlize Theron has been named -- again -- the guest of honor for the U.S. Venture Open taking place in August.

Theron was named the celebrity guest in 2021, but her events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theron will attend the U.S. Venture Open on Wednesday, August 9. She’ll also be interviewed at the dinner reception that evening at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown. The dinner is open to registered guests only.

The U.S. Venture Open is promoted as the single largest, one-day charity golf event. Since 1986, it’s raised $60 million, which is then distributed through grants to non-profit organizations working to fight poverty.

Theron, who’s a South African native, created a foundation for helping young people in Africa by promoting health, education, community support, and preventing HIV. She is a United Nations Messenger of Peace.

She’s best known for her acting, though, earning an Academy Award for Best Actress for “Monster,” and starring in almost 70 movies, including “The Cider House Rules,” “The Italian Job,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and most recently “Fast X.”

Ashlee George, executive director of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, wrote in a statement, “We’re grateful for the continuous partnership and support of U.S. Venture and the U.S. Venture Open. Their commitment to ending poverty is inspiring and aligned with the values of CTAOP. We are honored to be a beneficiary of their philanthropic efforts, and the support will strengthen CTAOP’s work to improve the lives of youth in Africa.”

Details about the event and how to attend can be found on the U.S. Venture Open website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.