Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert is a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and is scheduled to feature musicians including Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Two Rivers city manager in 2021 estimated 4,000 people visit Neshota Beach each day
The best beach towns in Wisconsin, ranked
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher takes call that her own home is on fire
Police outside Black Stone Family Restaurant in Green Bay
Man with gun arrested at Green Bay restaurant after disturbance
File photo
Two charged in Fond du Lac shooting connected to fatal Maplewood Commons shooting
Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077...
Amberg woman was justified in shooting, killing husband, D.A. says

Latest News

FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School to protest bullying
Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges during a historic arraignment Tuesday.
Former President Trump: Arrest, plea in federal court
FILE - Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border...
Biden to extend legal status for 4 nationalities, reversing Trump but irking some
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate