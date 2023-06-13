Biden administration rejects Oshkosh Defense protest over JLTV contract

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Government Accountability Office on Monday denied Oshkosh Defense’s protest over the Army’s decision to give the contract for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to another company.

Earlier this year, the Army awarded a contract for JLTVs and trailers to AM General. The Army said the initial contract is for $230 million but worth up to $8.6 billion over a decade. If it meets all the goals, AM General could build over 20,000 JLTVs and almost 10,000 trailers for the Army. Oshkosh Defense designed the JLTV as a multi-purpose replacement for the military’s Humvees.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who represents Wisconsin, opposed the GAO’s decision, calling it “irresponsible to risk a gap in production.” She said AM General doesn’t have the skilled workforce, experience, or infrastructure to build the tactical vehicles. She also said the New York private equity-owned company has a “very high credit risk.”

“Oshkosh Defense and its workers have manufactured the highest quality vehicles on time and below budget for the better part of a decade, while AM General has no experience manufacturing JLTVs for the Army,” Sen. Baldwin said.

AM General, which built Humvees, told our sister station WNDU it will spend “tens and tens of millions of dollars” to expand its factory in Mishawaka, Indiana, to build the JLTVs. The first eight vehicles are expected off the assembly line by March 2024.

