Assembly committee holds hearing on bill to overhaul Wisconsin alcohol laws

Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A hearing in Madison Tuesday addressed proposed legislation that would overhaul the state’s alcohol laws and lead to stricter enforcement.

The Assembly Committee on State Affairs took up Assembly Bill 304 which, among other things, would create a new office within the department of revenue to regulate alcoholic beverages and help enforce alcohol beverage laws.

The bill has been in the making for the past five years and has the support of craft brewers, wholesalers, and retailers. It does not have the support of venues like wedding barns, which say they would be crushed by new limits placed on events that include beer and wine.

“Wedding barns don’t want to sell alcohol. We’re not looking to sell alcohol,” said Steve Nagy of Homestead Meadows Farm.

Despite these objections, the legislature is expected to pass the measure just a few weeks from now. The Evers administration has been involved in the negotiations, but we do not know if the governor supports the bill in its current form.

