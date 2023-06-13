Appleton police look for witnesses, video after armed robbery

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police are looking for witnesses and security videos from an armed robbery Monday night.

The robbery was on the 2800-block of E. Newberry Street at 10 o’clock. Police say the robber showed a handgun. No one was hurt.

The robber is described only as a white male, about 6 feet tall and 180 to 200 pounds.

Police canvassed the area and are looking at surveillance footage. They want to hear from anyone else who might have videos or photos from that area or information about the robbery.

“Any piece of information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in solving this case,” investigators wrote in a statement. “Any video or photos captured from individual neighbors on security systems or doorbell cameras from the immediate area would be helpful and appreciated for this investigation.”

Call the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.