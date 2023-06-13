Active police presence on S. Platten St. and Shawano Ave., avoid the area

Residents asked to shelter in place, public to avoid the area
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say to avoid the area of S. Platten St. and Shawano Ave. due to an active police presence.

Officials are also asking people that live in the area to stay inside and shelter in place.

Police are not telling us what the situation is, but Action 2 News will First Alert you to anything we find out as we have a crew on scene.

