Active police presence on S. Platten St. and Shawano Ave., avoid the area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say to avoid the area of S. Platten St. and Shawano Ave. due to an active police presence.

Officials are also asking people that live in the area to stay inside and shelter in place.

Police are not telling us what the situation is, but Action 2 News will First Alert you to anything we find out as we have a crew on scene.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.