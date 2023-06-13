3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Long COVID

Millions more Americans were infected but didn’t require hospitalization -- and some didn’t even notice the symptoms at the time.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Let’s recap. What was thought to be a SARS outbreak in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 was the start of a global pandemic. As of June 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported COVID-19 was responsible for 1,131,439 people dying in the U.S. and 6,176,446 hospitalizations in three-and-a-half years.

And they are who today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES is about: the people who fought off the virus but are still suffering symptoms even years after their infection. Researchers have now put a number to how many COVID-19 survivors have lost or diminished sense of smell and/or taste since clearing out the virus.

And the number is big. Really big.

