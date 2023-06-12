Wisconsin seeing benefit of growing indigenous tourism industry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tourism is booming in Wisconsin, including in the state’s indigenous communities.

As we told you last week Governor Tony Evers said Wisconsin’s tourism industry generated 23.7 billion dollars in 2022, beating the previous high of 22.2 billion set in 2019.

Indigenous tourism is also seeing big numbers around the country expected to surpass 65 billion in 2032, up from 40 billion last year. And with 11 federally recognized tribes, Wisconsin will share a sizable piece of that boost.

In the video above, we are joined by Suzette Brewer, Executive Director of Native American Tourism of Wisconsin to talk more about tourism in indigenous communities.

