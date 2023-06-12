Wisconsin DHS awards $5.1 million to non-profit dental clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Seventy percent of adults or children on Medicaid didn’t receive any dental care in 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says.

To help improve access, the DHS awarded $5.1 million to 14 non-profit dental clinics around the state. The DHS says the grants, ranging from $59,000 to $150,000 for each of the clinics over the next three years, will help them serve 4,700 more patients who are on Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus and 2,700 who have no insurance.

Recipients include:

Brown County Oral Health Partnership

Church Health Services (Beaver Dam)

Door County Medical Center Dental Clinic

Tri-County Dental

In addition to the grants, the state is increasing reimbursement to oral health providers for treating Medicaid patients. “Huge strides could be made in addressing dental health issues in our state if every dentist license in Wisconsin took on one Medicaid patient per week, or even per month,” a DHS statement read.

CLICK HERE for information about Wisconsin’s Oral Health Program and a map of clinics offering free or low-cost dental care.

