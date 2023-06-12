Two charged in Fond du Lac shooting connected to fatal Maplewood Commons shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to a shooting at a gas station that authorities say was in retaliation for a previous shooting that killed a young woman in Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced Monday that Lamarion Moore and Adamite Willey have both been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon. Moore also faces a repeater enhancer and additional bail jumping charges.

Bail is set at $1 million cash for both defendants.

A statement from the District Attorney and documents filed in court say the shooting happened May 23 at a Fond du Lac gas station. Authorities say this shooting is alleged to be retaliation in the aftermath of another, fatal shooting on May 7 at the Maplewood Commons apartment complex in Fond du Lac. The District Attorney says it involves two different gangs operating within Fond du Lac.

A young woman, 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech, was killed in the May 7 shooting.

Both Moore and Willey have their preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22 at 1:30 p.m.

