Train derailed in Howard

No cause given so far
There have been problems on that line before
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials haven’t given any reason yet for a train derailment near the crossing on Velp Avenue, close to the Lineville Road intersection in Howard. It happened on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Back on April 23, 2003, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that a train had stalled on the tracks between Velp Avenue and Lineville Road.

The statement further read that the train was stalled due to structural issues with the tracks.

As soon as more information becomes available about the derailment, we will update this article.

